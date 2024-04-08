Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Receives $15.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.20.
Several research firms recently commented on ASUR. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, January 19th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Asure Software
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asure Software
Asure Software Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $191.73 million, a P/E ratio of -18.78, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.72. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $17.14.
Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.45 million. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Asure Software Company Profile
Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Asure Software
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.