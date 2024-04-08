Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Receives $15.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

Several research firms recently commented on ASUR. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,516,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,262,000 after purchasing an additional 340,177 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,778,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,609,000 after buying an additional 223,525 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after buying an additional 571,201 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC raised its stake in Asure Software by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 976,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,300,000 after acquiring an additional 112,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Asure Software by 242.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after acquiring an additional 671,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $191.73 million, a P/E ratio of -18.78, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.72. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $17.14.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.45 million. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

