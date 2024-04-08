Analysts Set LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) PT at $36.57

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.57.

Several analysts recently commented on TREE shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on LendingTree from $17.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on LendingTree from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LendingTree

LendingTree Stock Performance

TREE opened at $39.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. LendingTree has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $44.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.19.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.55 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LendingTree

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 3.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LendingTree by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,809,000 after acquiring an additional 33,990 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in LendingTree by 188.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in LendingTree by 456.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 146,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 120,296 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC purchased a new position in LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile

(Get Free Report

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.