ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) versus Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Financial Contrast

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) and Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

ON24 has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jamf has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get ON24 alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.9% of ON24 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Jamf shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of ON24 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Jamf shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ON24 -31.63% -18.49% -12.63% Jamf -19.64% -6.12% -2.80%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ON24 and Jamf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares ON24 and Jamf’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ON24 $163.71 million 1.77 -$51.79 million ($1.15) -6.04 Jamf $560.57 million 4.03 -$110.09 million ($0.89) -19.99

ON24 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jamf. Jamf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ON24, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ON24 and Jamf, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ON24 0 2 0 0 2.00 Jamf 0 0 0 0 0.00

ON24 presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.11%. Jamf has a consensus price target of $0.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given ON24’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ON24 is more favorable than Jamf.

Summary

Jamf beats ON24 on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ON24

(Get Free Report)

ON24, Inc. provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience. It also offers ON24 Engagement Hub, for always-on multimedia content experience; ON24 Target, for personalized and curated landing page experience; ON24 Intelligence, for analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; ON24 AI-powered ACE, for enabling hyper-personalization at scale across ON24 experiences; ON24 Connect, for ecosystem of third-party application integrations; and ON24 Services and Platform Support, which provides a portfolio of professional services that provide consulting and support for product and platform adoption. In addition, the company offers consulting services, such as experience management, monitoring and production, implementation, and other support services. It sells its products through direct sales. The company serves technology, financial services, healthcare, industrial and manufacturing, professional services, and business-to-business information service companies. The company was formerly known as NewsDirect, Inc. and changed its name to ON24, Inc. in December 1998. ON24, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Jamf

(Get Free Report)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology. The company also offers Jamf Protect, that provides purpose-built endpoint security and MTD for Mac and mobile devices; Jamf Business Plan, a Apple solution that automates the lifecycle of Apple devices, including device deployment, identity and access, management, and security; Jamf Safe Internet, that help schools protect minors from harmful content on the internet; Jamf Executive Threat Protection, an ADR solution for mobile devices that gives organizations the ability to extract critical device telemetry; Jamf's education apps empower teachers, parents, and students to control, manage, and secure devices inside and outside of the classroom. It sells its SaaS solutions through a subscription model, direct sales force, and online, as well as indirectly through channel partners, including Apple. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.