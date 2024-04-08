Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) vs. NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Financial Survey

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) and NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pyxis Oncology and NewAmsterdam Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Pyxis Oncology alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pyxis Oncology 0 0 7 0 3.00 NewAmsterdam Pharma 0 0 5 0 3.00

Pyxis Oncology presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 55.68%. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a consensus target price of $33.25, indicating a potential upside of 59.86%. Given NewAmsterdam Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NewAmsterdam Pharma is more favorable than Pyxis Oncology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pyxis Oncology N/A -52.60% -41.08% NewAmsterdam Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Pyxis Oncology and NewAmsterdam Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Pyxis Oncology has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NewAmsterdam Pharma has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pyxis Oncology and NewAmsterdam Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pyxis Oncology N/A N/A -$73.79 million ($1.84) -2.97 NewAmsterdam Pharma $14.09 million 131.78 -$176.94 million N/A N/A

Pyxis Oncology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NewAmsterdam Pharma.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.1% of Pyxis Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of NewAmsterdam Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Pyxis Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of NewAmsterdam Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NewAmsterdam Pharma beats Pyxis Oncology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pyxis Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Pyxis Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. The company's antibody drug conjugate product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational human immunoglobulin G1 isotype site-specifically conjugated, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for solid tumors, including NSCLC, hormone receptor-positive breast cancer, ovarian cancer, thyroid cancer, pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, soft tissue sarcoma, hepatocellular carcinoma, and kidney cancer. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

(Get Free Report)

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE). NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. is headquartered in Naarden, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.