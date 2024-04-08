M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Increased to $162.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $155.00 to $162.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MTB. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of M&T Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.21.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.4 %

MTB stock opened at $138.71 on Friday. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $148.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.80.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.95%.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $230,999.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,811.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,481 shares of company stock worth $5,114,624 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 33,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

