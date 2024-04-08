CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CG Oncology’s FY2028 earnings at $1.45 EPS.
CGON has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CG Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.
In other CG Oncology news, major shareholder Decheng Capital Global Life Sc purchased 400,000 shares of CG Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Decheng Capital Global Life Sc acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $7,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hong Fang Song acquired 263,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,983.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 613,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,664,632. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 666,472 shares of company stock worth $12,662,968 in the last 90 days.
CG Oncology Company Profile
CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.
