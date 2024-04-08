Citigroup Boosts Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Price Target to $30.00

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CABA. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of CABA stock opened at $16.98 on Thursday. Cabaletta Bio has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The stock has a market cap of $819.12 million, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.89.

In other Cabaletta Bio news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of Cabaletta Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $215,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 552.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 42,078 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $930,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,422,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,648,000 after acquiring an additional 241,803 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $3,753,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the third quarter valued at $1,798,000.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

