StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Applied DNA Sciences from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Down 2.5 %

APDN opened at $0.39 on Friday. Applied DNA Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74. The company has a market cap of $6.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.07.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 159.93% and a negative net margin of 80.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 523,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 17,241 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd grew its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 76.3% during the third quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 587,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 254,232 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 28,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 83,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 20,250 shares in the last quarter. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

