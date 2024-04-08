ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $8.25 to $2.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley cut ChargePoint from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Shares of CHPT opened at $1.83 on Thursday. ChargePoint has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The company has a market cap of $764.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 90.32% and a negative return on equity of 125.19%. The company had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.48 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChargePoint news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,035 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $35,595.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 421,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,205. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $35,595.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 421,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,205. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,209,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,141.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,846 shares of company stock worth $296,562. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 35,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

