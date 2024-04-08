Centene’s (CNC) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.46.

Get Centene alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNC

Centene Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CNC opened at $72.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.09 and a 200-day moving average of $74.42. Centene has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $81.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Centene will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centene

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Centene by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,215,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,239,000 after purchasing an additional 231,931 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,349,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Centene by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 186,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Centene by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 677,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,653,000 after purchasing an additional 26,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.