Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) PT Raised to $30.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CTRA. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Coterra Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.46.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $28.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. Coterra Energy has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 27.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Insider Activity

In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SouthState Corp boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 75.4% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

