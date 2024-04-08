Crane (NYSE:CR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.00.

CR stock opened at $138.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.71 and its 200-day moving average is $111.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $139.34.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $532.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.55 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after acquiring an additional 68,795 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at about $617,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at about $679,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 20,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Crane by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,738,000 after purchasing an additional 111,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

