Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $64.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $63.00.

CNM has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Core & Main in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core & Main currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.08.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Core & Main

Core & Main Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of CNM opened at $59.25 on Friday. Core & Main has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $60.83. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.96.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Core & Main will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main

In other Core & Main news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $55,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $173,469.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,675,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $864,398,751.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $55,022.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,469.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,334,043 shares of company stock worth $1,836,262,410. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core & Main

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 83.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 52,285 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Core & Main by 68.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 54,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Core & Main in the first quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main in the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.