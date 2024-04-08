Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CPE. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.33.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.46. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $41.36.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $601.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.30 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 12.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,672,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $261,046,000 after acquiring an additional 51,403 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,077,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 374.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 121,392 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 95,793 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $27,941,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1,839.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,399 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after acquiring an additional 238,439 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. Callon Petroleum Company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

