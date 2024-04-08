Barclays Increases DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Price Target to $66.00

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DT Midstream has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $62.75 on Friday. DT Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.53.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.19 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 41.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DT Midstream will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 74.43%.

In other DT Midstream news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.87 per share, with a total value of $56,870.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,625.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,859,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,158,000 after acquiring an additional 152,318 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,763,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,780,000 after purchasing an additional 99,072 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,598,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,395,000 after buying an additional 234,952 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in DT Midstream by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,401,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,407,000 after buying an additional 266,433 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in DT Midstream by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,580,000 after buying an additional 59,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

