BlackBerry’s (BB) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TD Securities dropped their target price on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BlackBerry from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.08.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BlackBerry

BlackBerry Stock Performance

BlackBerry stock opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.40. BlackBerry has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.41.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackBerry

In other BlackBerry news, Director Philip G. Brace acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $97,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $97,650. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackBerry

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,801,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,657,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925,510 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,417,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101,823 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,355,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,520,000 after acquiring an additional 131,133 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,775,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,229,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.