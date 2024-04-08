Oppenheimer Reiterates Outperform Rating for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of American Express from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $196.25.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $222.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $161.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.03. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $231.69.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. American Express’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $2,342,945.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,480.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $2,342,945.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,480.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

