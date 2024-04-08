Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ally Financial from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ally Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.25.

Ally Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE ALLY opened at $38.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average of $32.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.40. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Institutional Trading of Ally Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Ally Financial by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

