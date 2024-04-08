Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) vs. ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) Financial Comparison

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) and ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Preferred Bank and ChoiceOne Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Preferred Bank 0 1 1 0 2.50 ChoiceOne Financial Services 0 1 0 0 2.00

Preferred Bank presently has a consensus price target of $68.67, suggesting a potential downside of 7.49%. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.99%. Given ChoiceOne Financial Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ChoiceOne Financial Services is more favorable than Preferred Bank.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Preferred Bank has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChoiceOne Financial Services has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Preferred Bank and ChoiceOne Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Preferred Bank $485.10 million 2.21 $150.04 million $10.53 7.05 ChoiceOne Financial Services $113.89 million 1.67 $21.26 million $2.82 8.96

Preferred Bank has higher revenue and earnings than ChoiceOne Financial Services. Preferred Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ChoiceOne Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Preferred Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. ChoiceOne Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Preferred Bank pays out 26.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ChoiceOne Financial Services pays out 38.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Preferred Bank has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and ChoiceOne Financial Services has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. ChoiceOne Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Preferred Bank and ChoiceOne Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Preferred Bank 30.93% 22.30% 2.27% ChoiceOne Financial Services 18.67% 11.73% 0.85%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.8% of Preferred Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of ChoiceOne Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of ChoiceOne Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Preferred Bank beats ChoiceOne Financial Services on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Preferred Bank

(Get Free Report)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides real estate mortgage loans that are secured by retail, industrial, office, special purpose, and residential single and multi-family properties; real estate construction loans; and commercial loans comprising lines of credit for working capital, term loans for capital expenditures, and commercial and stand-by letters of credit; and SBA loans. In addition, the company offers trade finance services, including commercial and export letters of credit, import lines of credit, documentary collections, international wire transfers, acceptances/trust receipt financing products, export financing, and bills purchase programs. Further, it provides various high-wealth banking services to wealthy individuals residing in the Pacific Rim area; and remote deposit capture, bill pay, treasury management, and internet and mobile banking services. Additionally, the company offers various banking services to physicians, accountants, attorneys, business managers, and other professionals; and safe deposit boxes, account reconciliation, courier service, and cash management services to the manufacturing, service, and distribution companies. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services. It also provides commercial lending products, such as business, industry, agricultural, construction, inventory, and real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising direct and indirect loans to consumers and purchasers of residential and real properties. In addition, the company offers alternative investment products, which include annuities and mutual funds; and sells insurance policies, such as life and health for commercial and consumer clients. Further, it provides trust and wealth management services. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Sparta, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.