E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Receives $4.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on E2open Parent from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in E2open Parent by 908.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 16,099,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,677,000 after purchasing an additional 14,503,050 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in E2open Parent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in E2open Parent by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 263,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,101 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,090,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 21,087 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ETWO opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.00, a P/E/G ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average is $3.86. E2open Parent has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $157.50 million for the quarter. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 202.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that E2open Parent will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

