Intuitive Machines’ (LUNR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Intuitive Machines Stock Down 3.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Machines

Shares of Intuitive Machines stock opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $673.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average is $3.98. Intuitive Machines has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $13.25.

In other news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $1,112,215.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,302,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 78.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Machines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cypress Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines during the third quarter valued at $39,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines during the second quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

