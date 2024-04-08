Bank of America Cuts Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target to $113.00

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $138.00 to $113.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LW. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Shares of LW stock opened at $79.78 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $78.76 and a 1 year high of $117.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 8,040.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

