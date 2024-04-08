Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.18.

Antero Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:AR opened at $29.29 on Friday. Antero Resources has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 3.30.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Antero Resources had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $736,356.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,090.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $5,412,474.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,793,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,187,525.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $736,356.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,090.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 467,280 shares of company stock valued at $12,153,605 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 195.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

