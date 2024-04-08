Truist Financial Lowers ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $170.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $173.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on COP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.88.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on COP

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $133.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.39. The company has a market cap of $157.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $95.70 and a 52-week high of $133.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 25.61%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,444,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $5,592,000. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $599,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,474,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 9,463 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.