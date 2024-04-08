Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $18.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised KeyCorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.47.

KeyCorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $15.06 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 92.13%.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other KeyCorp news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,335.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,442 shares of company stock worth $303,914 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $274,773,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in KeyCorp by 324.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,316,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945,274 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,203,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 140.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,698,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

