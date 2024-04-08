Stifel Nicolaus Raises Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target to $32.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered Conagra Brands from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.93.
Conagra Brands Stock Performance
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,578,000 after purchasing an additional 786,816 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after buying an additional 2,671,720 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,171,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,580,000 after buying an additional 1,737,380 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,849,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,112,000 after buying an additional 167,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 37.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,675,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,294,000 after buying an additional 2,619,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
