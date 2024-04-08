Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) and Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Head-To-Head Review

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) and Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Couchbase and Grid Dynamics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Couchbase $180.04 million 7.36 -$80.18 million ($1.70) -15.83 Grid Dynamics $312.91 million 2.84 -$1.76 million ($0.03) -389.33

Grid Dynamics has higher revenue and earnings than Couchbase. Grid Dynamics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Couchbase, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

96.1% of Couchbase shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.5% of Couchbase shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Couchbase and Grid Dynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Couchbase -44.54% -54.61% -30.43% Grid Dynamics -0.56% 6.77% 5.83%

Volatility and Risk

Couchbase has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grid Dynamics has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Couchbase and Grid Dynamics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Couchbase 0 3 8 0 2.73 Grid Dynamics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Couchbase currently has a consensus price target of $32.40, suggesting a potential upside of 20.40%. Grid Dynamics has a consensus price target of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 39.13%. Given Grid Dynamics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grid Dynamics is more favorable than Couchbase.

Summary

Grid Dynamics beats Couchbase on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc. provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions. It also provides Couchbase Mobile, an embedded NoSQL database for mobile and edge devices that enables an always-on experience with high data availability, even without internet connectivity, as well as synchronization gateway that allows for secure data sync between mobile devices and the backend data store. The company sells its platform through direct sales force and an ecosystem of partners. It serves governments and organizations, as well as enterprises in various industries, including retail and e-commerce, travel and hospitality, financial services and insurance, software and technology, gaming, media and entertainment, and industrials. The company was formerly known as Membase, Inc. and changed its name to Couchbase, Inc. in February 2011. Couchbase, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale. The company provides digital engagement services, including digital ecosystem design and implementation; and supply chain, Internet of Thing, and advanced manufacturing, which focuses on transforming traditional operations into smart and connected ecosystems. It serves customers that operate in the tech, media, telecommunications, retail, consumer packaged goods, manufacturing, and finance industries. The company was formerly known as ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

