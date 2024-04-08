StockNews.com Lowers Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.46. The company has a market capitalization of $450.95 million, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 2.84. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $12.13.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIND. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 13.3% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,472,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,999,000 after purchasing an additional 995,293 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,608,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 73.1% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 694,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 293,265 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the second quarter worth $22,120,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 34.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 699,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after acquiring an additional 180,514 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

