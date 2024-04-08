DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

DBV Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DBVT stock opened at $0.77 on Thursday. DBV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. The firm has a market cap of $148.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.75.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.33% and a negative net margin of 461.32%. The company had revenue of $8.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DBV Technologies will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBVT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,914,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in DBV Technologies by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 871,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 305,562 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in DBV Technologies by 595.2% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 274,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 235,337 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DBV Technologies by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 97,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and eosinophilic esophagitis.

Featured Stories

