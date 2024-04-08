StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Accelerate Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.52. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $3.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 35,146 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 158,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

