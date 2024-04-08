Barclays Raises LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $100.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.17.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:LYB opened at $104.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.80 and a fifty-two week high of $106.69.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at $9,101,476.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,460.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,853 shares of company stock worth $8,077,267 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 46.7% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 12.2% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 6,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.