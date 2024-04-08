Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Melius cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.44.

Shares of ALK opened at $42.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $57.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.63.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $249,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,201.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Napatree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $694,000. Executive Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,512,000 after buying an additional 78,670 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

