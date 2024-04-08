Evercore ISI Raises Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $61.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Free Report) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BK. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $54.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.25.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $56.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $58.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.73 and its 200-day moving average is $50.44.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 42.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.