Citigroup Trims Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Target Price to $65.00

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $57.17 on Thursday. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $63.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.64.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 42.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonoco Products

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Russell K. Grissett sold 2,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $114,306.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,047.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Russell K. Grissett sold 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $114,306.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,047.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $604,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,076 shares of company stock worth $749,002. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sonoco Products

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,631,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,539,000 after purchasing an additional 76,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,969,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,205,000 after buying an additional 64,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,546,000 after purchasing an additional 972,157 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,787,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,474,000 after purchasing an additional 467,431 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,566,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,481,000 after purchasing an additional 32,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.