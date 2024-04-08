Textron (NYSE:TXT) Given New $111.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $104.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TXT. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Textron from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Get Textron alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Textron

Textron Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $96.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.05 and a 200-day moving average of $82.32. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. Textron has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $96.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Textron will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Textron

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Textron by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,161,000 after purchasing an additional 177,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,231,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,287,657,000 after buying an additional 519,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Textron by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $711,561,000 after buying an additional 47,344 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Textron by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,016,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $564,235,000 after buying an additional 139,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,756,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $527,948,000 after buying an additional 220,891 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.