UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $460.00 price objective on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $551.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $578.62.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $455.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $498.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $518.31. The company has a market cap of $420.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.78 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Robbins Farley bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

