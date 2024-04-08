Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Vale (NYSE:VALE) Target Price to $16.00

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VALE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vale in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.90.

Shares of VALE opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.97. Vale has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.86.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $13.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Vale had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vale will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3182 per share. This represents a yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 64.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 423.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

