Evercore ISI Boosts Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target to $90.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday. They set an outperform rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.33.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $85.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.32, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.59. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $88.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

In other news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 22.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 457.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 218,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,814,000 after purchasing an additional 179,011 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $653,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 296.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

