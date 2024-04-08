Mizuho Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

Mizuho reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $125.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.82.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $121.37 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $481.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,543,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,846,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,495 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,072,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,149 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $5,519,753,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,828,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,329,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,937 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.