StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Performance

Shares of WYY opened at $2.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.86. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.33.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $28.26 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WidePoint

About WidePoint

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in WidePoint by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 34,072 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in WidePoint by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in WidePoint in the second quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WidePoint by 121.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

