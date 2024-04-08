StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of WYY opened at $2.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.86. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.33.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $28.26 million for the quarter.
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
