NCR Voyix’s (VYX) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of NCR Voyix from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.83.

NCR Voyix Stock Performance

VYX stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71. NCR Voyix has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $19.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.70.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $963.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.23 million. NCR Voyix had a positive return on equity of 21.46% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NCR Voyix will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

