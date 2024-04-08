JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Target to $12.00

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research raised Paramount Global from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Paramount Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.79.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paramount Global

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA stock opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $12.98. Paramount Global has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is -19.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Global

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.