Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) PT Lowered to $30.50

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $33.50 to $30.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PGC

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PGC opened at $23.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.76. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $54.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.91 million. Analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 4,500 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $135,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,404.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 893,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,632,000 after acquiring an additional 16,148 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 564,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after acquiring an additional 24,083 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 61,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.