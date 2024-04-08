OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $142.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $99.11 and a 1-year high of $144.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $373.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.29 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $1,968,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 78,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,250,381.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total value of $2,582,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,502,882.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $1,968,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 78,116 shares in the company, valued at $10,250,381.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,503,650 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OSI Systems

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Featured Articles

