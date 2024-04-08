Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at UBS Group

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $44.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $46.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.37. Primoris Services has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $47.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Primoris Services’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Lee King sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $101,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,839.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Travis L. Stricker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Lee King sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $101,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,839.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,040,125 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Primoris Services in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Primoris Services in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 47.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

(Get Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

See Also

