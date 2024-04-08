Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Resources Connection from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, February 25th.

Resources Connection stock opened at $12.03 on Thursday. Resources Connection has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.10 million, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average is $13.69.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.18. Resources Connection had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Resources Connection will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGP. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 14.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 11.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 34.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 14,831 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Resources Connection during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

