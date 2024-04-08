Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Price Target to $4.25

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $5.00 to $4.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

RKLB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.46.

NASDAQ RKLB opened at $3.80 on Thursday. Rocket Lab USA has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $59.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.90 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 74.64% and a negative return on equity of 30.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 31,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $133,424.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 695,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 67,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $285,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,442,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,375.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 31,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $133,424.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 695,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,825 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 64,350 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,274 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,410 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

