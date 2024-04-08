Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives Positive Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna restated their positive rating on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a $25.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RUN. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.05.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $11.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.26. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $516.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.74 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 71.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. Analysts expect that Sunrun will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $28,388.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,399,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,012,098.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 5,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $67,072.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,138.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $28,388.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,399,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,012,098.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,730 shares of company stock valued at $763,718 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sunrun by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,581,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $384,394,000 after purchasing an additional 176,861 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,182,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $178,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,696 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,593,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,051,000 after acquiring an additional 324,272 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 99,711.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $251,136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,444,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,300,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

