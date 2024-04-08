Truist Financial Cuts Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target to $77.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VTLE. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an underperform rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vital Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.22.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vital Energy

Vital Energy Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE VTLE opened at $56.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Vital Energy has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $62.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 3.24.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.11. Vital Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $444.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vital Energy will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Vital Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vital Energy by 18.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vital Energy by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Vital Energy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Vital Energy by 39.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.