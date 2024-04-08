Truist Financial Raises Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $36.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MRO. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.74.

NYSE:MRO opened at $29.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 2.22. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $29.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.19.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $2,172,630.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,065,130.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $997,999.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,921.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $2,172,630.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,065,130.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 281,332 shares of company stock worth $7,644,903. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

